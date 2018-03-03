Priya Prakash Varrier and Roshan Abdul Rahoof celebrate Holi ‘like never before’

Latest internet sensation Priya Prakash Varrier celebrates Holi with co-star Roshan Abdul Rahoof. Latest internet sensation Priya Prakash Varrier celebrates Holi with co-star Roshan Abdul Rahoof.

A viral video clip from Oru Adaar Love led to its young stars Priya Prakash Varrier and Roshan Abdul Rahoof becoming India’s new sweethearts overnight. The young onscreen couple from the film celebrated Holi on Friday ‘like never before’, borrowing Priya’s words. The internet sensation has posted a cute video of the couple throwing colours at each other. Set to the tunes of Oru Adaar Love, Priya and Roshan play happily with colours also making gushy eyes at each other.

The ‘wink girl’, as Priya is popularly known as, also posted a colour-kissed picture of herself and Rohan, wishing their fans a colourful Holi. “Auspicious red. Sun kissed gold. Soothing silver. Pretty purple. Blissful blue. Forever green. I wish you and all family members the most colorful #Holi,” she wrote on her official Facebook page.

Celebrated Holi like never before 💚💛💜 pic.twitter.com/dabJtofiyA — Priya Prakash Varrier (@PriyaPVarier) March 2, 2018

A wink and an eye brow dance from the song “Maanikya Malaraya Poovi” pushed the college-going Priya under the national spotlight. The actor’s cute and flirtatious expressions broke the internet and made her an overnight star. Several celebrities such as Rishi Kapoor, Allu Arjun, Siddharth, Tovino even appreciated the young Priya. In fact, Allu Arjun and his son did a spin-off the teaser where Priya shoots a kiss to her co-star. However, her new-found stardom also brought a few legal troubles. A case was filed against her for offending Muslim sentiments. However, the apex court stayed all proceedings against her and the film’s director Omar Lulu.

Oru Adaar Love marks Priya’s acting debut. The young actor has also said that while she has been flooded with offers, she will not be able to take on new projects until Oru Adaar Love is completed.

