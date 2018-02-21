Is Priya Prakash’s Oru Adaar Love wink copied from this film?

Priya Prakash broke the internet with Oru Adaar Love video. Priya Prakash broke the internet with Oru Adaar Love video.

Malayalam actor Priya Prakash broke the internet recently when she winked at her school crush in the viral Manikya Malaraya Poovi song from her upcoming film Oru Adaar Love. She acquired millions of followers on social media, dominated newspaper headlines, got airtime on primetime shows and even topped Google’s search trends. Along with that, she also inspired conservative groups to file a slew of FIRs against her.

Manikya Malaraya Poovi is a very popular mappila paattu, which has been recreated by composer Shaan Rahman with actor-playback singer Vineeth Sreenivasan’s voice. Director Omar Lulu has picturized the song in the backdrop of a school fest capturing the budding romance between the teenagers. One of the pairs, played by Priya and Roshan Abdul Rahoof, exchange glances and winks in a room full of other students.

The makers of another upcoming film Kidu have dropped a clip, which looks very identical to the ‘wink’ sequence in the Oru Adaar Love song that made Priya Prakash famous. In a class full of students, the lead couple converse through their expressions, smiles and wink at each other. The picturization of the song is surprisingly distinctively similar to Manikya Malaraya Poovi.

The allegations were rife that director Majeed Abu of Kidu lifted the sequence from Oru Adaar Love. However, the filmmakers beg to differ. Kidu producer Sabu PK in a video message has noted that the film shooting and editing were completed before Oru Adaar Love. Thus ruling out the possibility of them copying the choreography from the popular song.



“After watching the song from my film Kidu, many have been saying that it has been copied from Oru Adaar Love. It’s not right,” said Sabu in the video message that he shared on his Facebook account.

“Achu Vijayan is the editor of Kidu and Oru Adaar Love. My film shooting was completed on November 25 (2017) and in January first week, the editing was done,” he noted.

“It is only after finishing our film, Achu Vijayan started to work on Oru Adaar Love. That song was also shot after this. So we are the ones who should accuse them (Oru Adaar Love filmmakers) of copying it from us. We don’t have any intentions of copying from others,” said Sabu.

He also added, “Many asked me why I didn’t take action? I don’t want that. We don’t want to make a big issue because out of this. There could be some similarities between the two films. Even our life is like that we have so many similarities with others.”

