No other film until Oru Adaar Love is completed: Priya Prakash Varrier

Priya Prakash Varrier became an overnight sensation, thanks to her ‘wink’ and viral clip from the film. Priya Prakash Varrier became an overnight sensation, thanks to her ‘wink’ and viral clip from the film.

Priya Prakash Varrier might be flooded with offers from all quarters, but the young actor has said that she will not do any other films until her first, Oru Aadar Love is done. In an Instagram post, the internet’s new darling thanked her team for the opportunity and also her fans for the undivided love. “Thank you all for your immense support and encouragement that you have been giving me. I was actually selected to do a very small role in ‘Oru Adaar Love’ but ended up doing a prominent role in it,” she wrote.

Further crediting her director Omar Lulu for all the positive feedback, she said that she will not accept offers until August 2018. “At the moment I’m getting a lot of offers from various industry. I would not be able to do any other films until August as we have not completed ‘Oru Adaar Love’ yet,” she wrote.

Priya’s wink from the song “Maanikya Malaraya Poovi” went viral overnight making her the new internet sensation. The young actor amassed multitudes of followers in a matter of few days, also grabbing the attention of several stars.

Priya Varrier is the viral video equivalent of ipl sensation Paul Valthaty. Whether she goes any further than one season is testament to the delicate balance of stardom and consistent performers. Good luck girl. Wink away. — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) February 17, 2018

Actor Siddharth had recently tweeted about the young actor’s instantaneous fame. “Priya Varrier is the viral video equivalent of ipl sensation Paul Valthaty. Whether she goes any further than one season is testament to the delicate balance of stardom and consistent performers. Good luck girl. Wink away,” he wrote. Several other stars such as Allu Arjun and Tovino Thomas have wished the crew.

