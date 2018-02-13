Priya Prakash Varrier: There is no one special in my life

Priya Prakash Varrier has made millions of netizens swoon with her cute expressions in Manikya Malaraya Poovi from Malayalam film Oru Adaar Love. Priya Prakash Varrier has made millions of netizens swoon with her cute expressions in Manikya Malaraya Poovi from Malayalam film Oru Adaar Love.

Would you believe that an 18-year-old girl has captured the imagination of several million men across the country with just a wink? Internet’s new darling Priya Prakash Varrier has made millions of netizens swoon with her cute expressions in a recently released song “Manikya Malaraya Poovi” from Malayalam film Oru Adaar Love. The young actress’ social media handles are gaining followers by the minute and Priya says she is overwhelmed by all the love. “I am very happy. Don’t know how to handle so much love. It’s completely surreal,” said Priya.

“The director wanted me to play with my eyebrows in a certain way. It’s a mappila song (folklore songs in the north Kerala tradition) that has been recreated for the film. And there’s a scene where this girl and this boy converse through expressions — and the director wanted a certain mannerism. I just followed his instruction,” Priya Prakash Varrier told Hindustan Times.

Priya Prakash has also revealed that her mailboxes are overflowing with messages from men asking her out. Priya has also revealed that she is currently single. “There’s no one special in my life. My studies and my dream of becoming an actor are the two focal points of my life. On Valentine’s Day, I’ll have to go to college because attendance is a problem. I’m not thinking much [about getting mobbed] — after all, I go to a girl’s college,” said Priya. She is currently pursuing B.Com at Vimala College in Thrissur, Kerala.

Oru Adaar Love is directed by Omar Lulu and has music by Shaan Rahman.

