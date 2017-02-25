Prithviraj pays tribute to assault survivor: Won’t celebrate misogyny in my movies

Malayalam actor molested: Prithviraj pays tribute to assault survivor Malayalam actor molested: Prithviraj pays tribute to assault survivor

Just a week after she was allegedly kidnapped and molested in a moving car near Kochi by a group of men, the popular actress is returning to leading a normal life. She has started shooting for her upcoming film from Saturday. Mighty impressed by an exceptional courage and recovery shown by his female co-star, actor Prithviraj has paid her a rich tribute of sorts in a Facebook post.

Appreciating the actress in question, he said her story will be now given as an example for others across the world. “I once again bear witness to an extraordinary moment of courage from an extraordinary woman in my life! Today..she makes a statement..a statement that will echo through time, space and gender..that no one or no incident has control over your life but YOU! A statement that will now be part of counselling sessions and pep talks around the world. A statement that you my friend..are making in a million unheard voices!,” Prithviraj wrote on his Facebook.

The actress will be next seen in the upcoming film ADAM. She has decided to step back into the limelight even as her life is now under serious media and public scrutiny over the recent unfortunate incident.

It won’t be wrong to say, Prithviraj is the first mainstream film star to admit to the onscreen misogyny practised in the Malayalam film industry. “…I apologise..for at an age and time when I wasn’t wise enough..I have been part of films that celebrated misogyny..I have mouthed lines that vilified regard for your self respect and I have taken a bow to the claps that ensued. NEVER AGAIN..never again will I let disrespect for women be celebrated in my movies! Yes..I’m an actor and this is my craft! I will whole heartedly trudge the grey and black with characters that possess unhinged moral compasses…but I will never let these men be glorified or their actions justified on screen.”

While all actors of Mollywood were condemning the incident, it was independent filmmaker Sanal Kumar Sasidharan, who first pointed out that film industry’s contribution in spreading chauvinism and misogyny.

“Once again..ladies and gentlemen..stand up and applaud for her! Behind the gutsy spunk, there is a vulnerable celebrity who knew well enough what this decision of hers would mean to a life under constant scrutiny. But she also knew..that she had to see it through…for that would set an example..light a torch that will show a path for many to follow!Today she makes a statement..A statement of extraordinary courage! Fanboy for life…dear friend..fanboy for life!,” he said.

The actress was molested on the night of February 17 in a moving car near Kochi. It is suspected to be a case of premeditated assault and perpetrators allegedly took pictures and videos of her ordeal with the intent to blackmail her.

