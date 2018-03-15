Prithviraj pays tax for his Lamborghini in Kerala

Prithviraj is the first Malayalam actor to own a Lamborghini model. Prithviraj is the first Malayalam actor to own a Lamborghini model.

Malayalam actor Prithviraj has chosen to enjoy driving his new Lamborghini Huracan without having to constantly worry about a knock on his door by the taxmen. He has paid a whopping Rs 43.16 lakh in road taxes for his high-end swanky new ride, which he reportedly bought for Rs 2.99 crore.

He even doled out an extra Rs 7 lakh for a fancy number (KL 07 CN 1) during an auction held in Kochi.

Some of the biggest names in the Malayalam film industry were in headlines recently for indulging in tax evasion. Actors Fahadh Faasil, Amala Paul and actor-BJP leader Suresh Gopi were accused of forging documents to register their luxury cars in Pondicherry to save up on taxes.

According to reports, buyers of cars priced above Rs 20 lakh are obliged to pay 20 percent in tax for registering in Kerala, whereas in Pondicherry the buyer will have to just pay 13.75%. The actors in question had also appeared before the Crime Branch following the order from the Kerala High Court in the case.

On the career front, Prithviraj recently launched his own production house, Prithviraj Productions, which is jointly run by his wife Supriya. And he also has a slew of many big-ticket films in the making, including director Blessy’s Aadujeevitham and Kaaliyan, which will be helmed by S. Mahesh. His highly-awaited film Ranam – Detroit Crossing is getting ready to hit the screens in March.

