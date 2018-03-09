Prithviraj launches production company, promises to make Malayalam cinema proud

Prithviraj Sukumaran launched his production company Prithviraj Productions. Prithviraj Sukumaran launched his production company Prithviraj Productions.

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran on Friday launched his production company Prithviraj Productions, and promised to make films that make the entire Malayalam film industry proud.

“Over the past one year, Supriya and I have been putting our efforts into realising a dream. And now it’s finally time to share it with you. A new film production company! We have always wanted to give back to cinema… and we couldn’t possibly think of a better way to do that than facilitate films which we believe will make Malayalam cinema proud,” he said in a statement posted on his social media handles.

He also thanked his former business associates Shaji Nadesan and Santosh Sivan. “For now, I’d like to thank all of you who’ve given me what I have, not to forget Shaji Nadesan and Santosh Sivan who held my hand when I took baby steps into the world of film production, and a heartfelt thank you to each and every one who taught me all that I know of cinema. Today, Supriya and I proudly present, PRITHVIRAJ PRODUCTIONS,” he added.

In July last year, Prithviraj announced his decision to walk out of the production company August Cinema Pvt Ltd, which he jointly launched with Shaji and Santosh. Ending the six-year-long association, he had said it was time for him to do things on his own. “Today, I believe that it’s time for me to start travelling on a different tangent, and on that journey, I might not always be able to be part of a partnership. So with great memories, heartfelt gratitude and some films that I will be proud of forever, I bid adieu to August Cinemas (sic),” he had said.

Tamil actor Arya is also a partner in August Cinema, which has produced blockbusters like Urumi and Indian Rupee among others.

Prithviraj, meanwhile, is also busy with several other projects. His highly-awaited film Ranam – Detroit Crossing is getting ready to hit the screens in March. And he recently announced two big ticket films, including director Blessy’s Aadujeevitham and Kaaliyan, which will be helmed by S. Mahesh.

