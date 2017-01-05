Prithviraj’s horror drama Ezra clears censor board hurdle, to release soon

Ezra to release soon Ezra to release soon

Actor Prithviraj’s upcoming horror film Ezra, which had spooked the viewers just with its short teaser trailer, has been cleared by the censor board with a clean U certificate. That means you can watch this supernatural thriller with your kids. With the strike in the Malayalam film industry likely to end, the filmmakers are expected to announce the release date for the film soon.

The film was slated as a Christmas release in 2016 but was postponed due to the strike over the revenue sharing dispute between exhibitors and combined team of producers and distributors. However, for now, the association of theatre owners has agreed to remove the ban on screening new Malayalam films.

Ezra is a horror drama and is directed by newcomer Jayakrishnan aka Jay K. Over a decade of his experience in the ad film-making has come in handy for the director in making the film visually very appealing. The trailer of the film has created a positive buzz around the film and is being marketed by the filmmakers as the Malayalam industry’s most honest attempt at the horror genre.

Jay K is not very fond of horror comedy films, a new genre, which has been the favourite of filmmakers down south for a few years now. The director has said that he has avoided using comedy in the film, which may hijack the seriousness of this supernatural thriller.

The film also marks the debut of actor Priya Anand in Malayalam. “I wanted actually someone who is not familiar to Malayalam audience. And at the same time who has a pan-India appeal. I have seen Priya Anand’s work and she is also a mutual friend, so I took her onboard,” said the director when he was asked as to why he choose Priya.

The film also has talented actors like Vijayaraghavan, Sudev Nair, Tovino Thomas, Sujith Shanker, Pratap Pothan, Babu Antony among others playing pivotal roles.

Ezra had earlier made headlines for ‘paranormal’ incidents reported on the sets during its shooting. And even the filmmakers enlisted the services of a priest to bless the shooting location, which was an old house at Fort Kochi, just to be on the safe side.

In Ezra, Jay has also explored the Jewish history of Kerala. The film, with 142 minutes run time, is expected to give the audience an engaging full-length horror thriller, which has been a long overdue in the industry. The film has been produced by Mukesh Mehta, C V Sarathy and A V Anoop under the E4 Entertainment and AVA Productions banner.

