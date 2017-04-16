Premam director Alphonse Puthren to direct a Tamil film

Alphonse Puthren’s next film will be in Tamil. Alphonse Puthren’s next film will be in Tamil.

Premam was one of the first Malayalam movies to transcend boundaries and impress film lovers from across the world. Directed by Alphonse Puthiren, this movie has attained a cult status among fans. Nivin Pauly became a bigger star after portraying the role of George. Anupama Parameswaran, Sai Pallavi and Madonna Sebastian — the three female leads — also rose to fame after this film. The director, who debuted in Kollywood with Neram starring Nivin Pauly and Nazriya Nazim is all set to come back. He recently posted a casting call for this film and requested women with the ability to sing to ‘apply’. He also pointed out that knowledge about Carnatic music will help, as the director himself has no clue about it.

He says how photographs are not enough, and that the applicants have to send recordings of them singing as well. He also posted that the film requires AD who can read ‘Thamizh’, the way he writes it. (Tamil in English). All in all, there is typical Alphonse humour in the text. After the roaring success of his last film, we are sure there are hundreds on the waiting list already.

What is however quite interesting is the fact that it seems like the other cast members, like the male lead, have already been finalised. In the same post, he also mentioned that he will inform about the members of the project soon. In the Facebook post, the director said, “I’m going to start working on the third film which has nothing new in it :D :D :D :D :D.”

He also added, “About the film cast and crew I will update later :)(sic).” We wonder if Nivin Pauly will be working on this film with the director too. After all, the duo has done some great work together.

