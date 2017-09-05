Pranav Mohanlal shows off his dancing skills, celebrates Onam on Aadhi sets. Watch video

Pranav Mohanlal celebrates Onam on sets of Aadhi Pranav Mohanlal celebrates Onam on sets of Aadhi

Looks like Pranav Mohanlal had a ball celebrating Onam on the sets of his upcoming film Aadhi. Director Jeethu Joseph has shared a video on Facebook showing Pranav shaking a leg with other team members to the hit song Jimikki Kammal from his Superstar father Mohanlal’s latest release Velipadinte Pusthakam. Actors Anusree and Aditi Ravi can also be seen dancing in the video.

In another video, woman members of the cast can be seen performing traditional Thiruvathira dance to celebrate Thiruvonam.

Aadhi shooting is underway at Hyderabad’s Ramoji Film City. Aadhi will mark Pranav’s acting debut in the Malayalam film industry. The film is said to be a revenge thriller has already a lot of anticipation among the Malayalam film fans.

According to reports, Telugu actor Jagapati Babu has been roped to play the main antagonist. It’s worth noting that Jagapati made his debut in Malayalam with Mohanlal’s last year blockbuster film Pulimurugan. He had played the negative role in the film. Aadhi will be his second film in Malayalam and the details of his characters are currently unknown.

The film is directed by Jeethu Joseph, who delivered a box office blockbuster Drishyam in 2013 with Mohanlal in the lead. The first schedule of the filming was kick-started in Nedumbassery. Besides Kochi, the shooting will also take place in Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

Interestingly, there is no romantic sequence for Pranav in the film even as it has Anusree, Aditi Ravi and Lena playing important roles. The film also stars Siddique, Sharafudheen and Siju Wilson.

Aadi is said to have high-octane action sequences. Pranav underwent training in parkour for the film.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd