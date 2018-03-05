Pranav Mohanlal’s next is with Ramleela director Arun Gopy

Director Arun Gopy’s second venture will star Pranav Mohanlal. Director Arun Gopy’s second venture will star Pranav Mohanlal.

Actor Pranav Mohanlal, who made a successful big screen debut with Aadhi last year, will be next seen in an Arun Gopy directorial. The director on his Facebook page officially made the announcement about the project, which will be bankrolled by Tomichan Mulukupadam.

“With utmost happiness and privilege, I take this opportunity to announce my next venture with Tommichayan (Tomichan Mulukupadam) starring the highly talented, loved and appreciated actor, Pranav Mohanlal. To take up the dual role of a Director and Writer for the movie, I humbly request your love, prayers and support for this project just as much as all of you helped me to tide through the difficult times of Ramaleela and achieve success,” he wrote.

It will be Arun’s second venture with Tomichan, who produced Malayalam industry’s biggest box office hit ever, Pulimurugan with superstar Mohanlal. The director-producer duo earlier worked together in Ramaleela, which had Dileep in the lead role.

Ramaleela released last year amid stiff opposition from a section of movie fans. This was a fallout of Dileep’s arrest in connection with the abduction and sexual assault of a Malayalam actress that made waves across the country. When it released in cinemas, the film was given a solid opening from the fans and became hit at the box office.

See Arun Gopy’s post here:

Arun’s next with Pranav will be an interesting project to look out for this year. Pranav made an impressive debut with a character that was tailor-made for him. Aadhi was a slow-burn thriller, which was directed by Jeethu Joseph and provided an ample platform to show off Pranav’s ability to pull off complex stunts.

Pranav’s untitled film with Arun will go on floors in June.

