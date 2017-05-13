Poomaram song Kadavathoru Thoni: Kalidas Jayaram film’s song hits you at the right spots. Watch video

Poomaram second song is out Poomaram second song is out

Another viral-worthy video song from director Abrid Shine’s upcoming film Poomaram was unveiled by the film’s lead actor Kalidas Jayaram on Saturday. The song reflects a pensive mood, with soothing music and meaningful lyrics. “So guys here is the next song video from #poomaram, very excited to present to you this song ..i hope you enjoy watching it as much as we did making it. cheers (sic),” Kalidas wrote on his Facebook page while sharing a special message from the director.

Poomaram, which promises to become a sure-shot musical hit, has a bunch of young and talented newcomers on the crew. The music for the newly released song, ‘Kadavathoru Thoni’, is composed by debutante composer Leela L Girikkuttan. He maybe visually-impaired but his creativity and imagination seem to know no boundaries. The song is penned by first-time lyricist Ajeesh Dasan and sung by Karthik.

The first song titled ‘Njaanum, Njaanumentaalum’ from the film was released last year to a huge response. The song went viral by raking in more than a whopping 10 million views on YouTube within 33 days of its release. The song was composed by debutante Faizal Razi but the filmmakers themselves are unaware of its writer/writers. It is said to be a repertoire of the students of Maharaja’s College in Kochi.

Poomaram marks Kalidas’s debut in Malayalam as a lead actor. The film has already caught the imagination of the film lovers with its songs that are a treat for both eyes and ears. Going by the songs, the film seems to be a feel-good entertainer, which is high on emotions and charming performances.

Actors Meera Jasmine and Kunchacko Boban are also playing important roles in the film. The cinematography is handled by Gnaanam whereas the editing is done by Jith Joshie.

Produced by Dr. Paul Varghese and Abrid Shine under the banner of Lime Light Cinemas, ‘Poomaram’ is expected to hit the screens soon.

