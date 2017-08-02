Police question kin of Malayalam actor Dileep in actress abduction case

The police team questioned Madhu Warrier as part of their efforts to find out from those who were once close to Dileep, through his marriage to Warrier, about the actor’s character. The police team questioned Madhu Warrier as part of their efforts to find out from those who were once close to Dileep, through his marriage to Warrier, about the actor’s character.

Kerala Police on Wednesday called the brother of Malayalam superstar Dileep’s former actress wife Manju Warrier to the Aluva Police club as part of its probe into the abduction and molestation of a popular actress earlier this year.

According to those in the know of things, the police team questioned Madhu Warrier as part of their efforts to find out from those who were once close to Dileep, through his marriage to Warrier, about the actor’s character. Dileep’s brother-in-law (sister’s husband) was also called by the police on Wednesday, as he used to manage all the business interests of the actor.

Dileep and Manju Warrier called off their marriage with mutual consent in 2015. Last year he married another popular actress Kavya Madhavan, whose first marriage had ended rather quickly. In the past one week, among those in the film industry who the police took statements from included Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA) general secretary Edavela Babu, actor Siddique, singer Rimy Tomy and actress Shritha.

Earlier, the police took statements from actor-turned-CPI-M backed legislator Mukesh and also actor-turned-director and close aide of Dileep, Nadir Shah.

The police also took statements from his wife – Kavya Madhavan and her mother. Dileep’s manager Appunny, whose anticipatory bail plea was rejected by the High Court, appeared before the probe team on Monday. He was let off after five hours of questioning.

Dileep’s bail plea was rejected by the Kerala High Court on July 24. Ever since his arrest, he has been cooling his heels at a jail near here. According to speculation, there could be more arrests in the coming days. The popular young actress was abducted and molested while travelling from Thrissur to Kochi on February 17 this year.

The police arrested her abductors in a week’s time. In June, the police cracked the conspiracy angle in the abduction and arrested Dileep on July 10.

