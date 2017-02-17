Please don’t mix art with politics: Manju Warrier reacts to online backlash for Aami

Actor Manju Warrier has been roped in for Kamal’s Aami Actor Manju Warrier has been roped in for Kamal’s Aami

As soon as acclaimed Malayalam film director Kamal confirmed that actor Manju Warrier will be playing the lead role in his upcoming biopic film Aami, a tribe of online trolls came out attacking both the actor and the director.

A slew of abusive comments was posted on Manju’s Facebook page for her decision to play controversial writer Madhavikutty alias Kamala Surayya on screen. Many even asked her to quit the film, because it might have a negative impact on her career. However, Manju made it clear that she is not going to give into cyberbullying or back off from the film.

In a Facebook post, Manju clarified that the film or the character she is going to play does not reflect her personal political views. And she has nothing to do with political issues surrounding Kamal. She said that she considers Kamal as her guru and she was fortunate to previously work with him in two movies, Ee Puzhayum Kadannu and Krishnagudiyil Oru Pranayakalathu, which are among her best films to date.

“I respect the artist in him (Kamal) and I’m excited to work with him again after a gap of 20 years. I’m not doing this film because of his political views,” she clarified.

Describing Madhavikkutty as a legendary writer, she said that playing her role on screen is a dream of every actress. “Please consider Aami as just a film and my part as just a character,” she said

“There will be different views and political affiliations behind everyone working in a film. But above everything, filmmaking is an art and everyone work together to create a good film putting aside their personal differences. The same will happen in Aami,” she said.

Saying Madhavikkutty’s role fascinates and challenges her as an actor, she sought everyone’s support for the film even as she requested people to stop the unwanted debates pertaining to Aami.

Bollywood actor Vidya Balan was the director’s first choice to play the title role. However, after making initial preparations for the character, Vidya surprised everyone by walking out of the project. The popular theory that was doing the rounds was that Vidya walked out of the project after right-wing groups objected to the film.

