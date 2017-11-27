Photos: Nivin Pauly thanks Suriya, Jyothika for visiting the sets of his Kayamkulam Kochunni

Suriya, Jyothika on sets of Nivin Pauly’s film Suriya, Jyothika on sets of Nivin Pauly’s film

Celebrity couple Suriya and Jyothika visited the sets of Nivin Pauly’s upcoming period film Kayamkulam Kochunni on Sunday. The shooting was happening in Kasaragod in Kerala. The couple also did the honours of unveiling the first look sketch of Nivin’s character, which is based on a legendary highwayman.

Suriya said director Rosshan Andrrews is like a family to him while thanking him for inviting to visit the shooting spot of his film.

“Thank you Surya Sir and Jyothika ma’am for this gesture..I can’t explain in words how all of us felt… From the bottom of our hearts, the entire team of Kayamkulam Kochunni is so grateful that you took the time off your schedules to come and visit us and launch the first look of Kochunni….Nanri!,” Nivin said in a Facebook post.

With short crop and handlebar moustache and beefed up physique, Nivin will sport a menacing look in the film.

Earlier talking to the media on the sets of his new project, he described “Kayamkulam Kochunni as the biggest film in his career.”

The film is set in the 19th century and will narrate the story inspired by legendary real-life thief, Kayamkulam Kochunni. He was known for stealing from the haves and giving it to the have-nots. The upcoming film will narrate Kochunni’s Robin Hood-like adventures and also focus on other details in his life that inspired him to do things he did.

Nivin reportedly will undergo training in Kerala’s traditional martial arts Kalaripayatt to play the 19th century highway robber.

Nivin has made a career in the Malayalam film industry, mostly doing romantic, comedy and family drama movies. But, of late the choice of his films indicates that he has been making real efforts to break the mould.

He is also awaiting the release of first straight Tamil film Riche, in which he plays a local goon. He is also playing a menacing character with a big scare on his face in Geetu Mohandas’ project Moothon.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd