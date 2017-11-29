IFFI 2017: Parvathy, first Malayalam actor to win the silver peacock, gets emotional on stage

IFFI 2017: Parvathy thanked her director for giving her the powerful role like Sameera. IFFI 2017: Parvathy thanked her director for giving her the powerful role like Sameera.

Actor Parvathy has bagged the best actor (female) award for her performance in Take Off at the International Film festival (IFFI) 2017. In the history of IFFI, she is the first actor from the Malayalam film industry to win the silver peacock. She was also given a certificate and cash prize of Rs 10 lakh.

After receiving the award, Parvathy got emotional while talking about the film saying it was a tribute to director Rajesh Pillai. “This movie came from the certain need to keep someone alive and that is our dear friend Rajesh, who passed away last year. He was a filmmaker and he had grand plans to make wonderful stories about human emotions and relationships,” she said.

“But, the day he left us, director Mahesh Narayanan and writer Shajikumar, we all got together and decided we will definitely make Take Off. And I would like to dedicate this movie, my performance and all the accolades that this movie has received for Rajesh. We promise to keep him alive and his vision,” she said as she welled up.

Parvathy thanked her director for giving her the powerful role like Sameera. “She is the embodiment of hope in the absolute darkness. The reason I do this job is for the sheer need to remind myself what empathy is and how it is to connect other people who are into me.

“Sameera was just so far away that I really didn’t know how to be her. But, I had to immerse myself in the darkness that she was living day in and day out,” she said talking about her character.

#IFFI2017 Silver Peacock for the Best Actress goes to the super-talented actress Parvathy Thiruvoth Kottuvatta for the Malayalam film Take Off. pic.twitter.com/IkZakqwgOp — IFFI 2017 (@IFFIGoa) November 28, 2017

The Special Jury Award of #IFFI2017 was presented to the Director @maheshNrayan for the film #TakeOff, which is based on the ordeal of Indian nurses in the city of Tikrit, Iraq. pic.twitter.com/L30SfTBbYX — IFFI 2017 (@IFFIGoa) November 28, 2017

“And she was representing so many women who don’t think themselves or their lives. All they think of is where is the next meal coming from? How I’m gonna pay off this loan and take care of my family. And I dedicate this award to all those nurses of Kerala. All those women who stood their ground with love and conviction and got out of the terrible dilemma they were stuck in,” she added.

Parvathy had played a role as a strong-willed nurse who has to rise to the occasion and lead the group of Indian nurses that is at the mercy of terrorists in Iraq to safety. She has to do so while fighting to protect her 8-year-old kid and her abducted husband even as she is in the final stage of her pregnancy.

Parvathy had pulled off a convincing and gripping performance in the film that released earlier this year sweeping critics and fans off their feet. The film is based on the actual events involving 46 nurses, who were taken hostages by the ISIS group in Iraq in 2014.

Kunchacko Boban, Fahadh Faasil among others had played important roles in the film, which marked the debut of editor Mahesh Narayan as a director.

