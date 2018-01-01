Parvathy continues to be under cyber attack, her film My Story making video receives record dislikes

Parvathy remains under cyber attack Parvathy remains under cyber attack

Actor Parvathy continues to be the target of trolls in the cyber space for her recent comments on a controversial film starring Malayalam superstar Mammootty. The making video of Pathungi song from her upcoming film My Story has garnered more than 40,000 dislikes on YouTube at the time of writing this piece.

It is a clear indication that the so-called fans of Mammootty have taken her comments on a sexist film as a direct attack on their favourite male superstar. Parvathy has repeatedly clarified that she has only criticised Kasaba, for glorifying misogyny by letting the hero treat a woman poorly and not Mammootty, who she described “an actor par excellence.”

Parvathy is constantly being harassed on social media and even received threats of rape and death. As the online bullying was seemingly never-ending, she filed a police complaint with Kerala Police’s cyber cell, which led to the arrests of two people. And yet, there is no reprieve from cyber attacks for being a ‘feminist.’ Many, including some women, are seemingly not comfortable with someone questioning the status quo of patriarchy in the film industry and the society. Even Mammootty distanced himself from his alleged fans, saying he has not given permission to anyone to defend him.

Parvathy in a lengthy piece that she wrote for Scroll, has vowed of not giving into the threats of trolls and stop calling out the misogyny in her industry.

“If you say I am intolerant, then yes I am intolerant towards the depiction of women and people of diversity in cinema. I don’t want to sit and squirm in my seat watching such scenes. This is my film industry and I work here. Therefore I have every right to speak about this. If someone has a logical argument to make against mine, I am all ears. All I ask for is healthy discussion and debate,” she wrote making it clear that her problem was not with one individual or a movie but the culture of sexism.

