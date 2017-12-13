Parvathy calls Mammootty’s Kasaba misogynistic, gets trolled by fans

Qarib Qarib Singlle actor Parvathy gets trolled by fans for calling Mammootty’s Kasaba misogynistic. Qarib Qarib Singlle actor Parvathy gets trolled by fans for calling Mammootty’s Kasaba misogynistic.

Actor Parvathy, who recently joined Twitter, was trolled by Mammootty’s fans for saying the Mollywood actor’s film Kasaba was misogynistic. Speaking at an open forum hosted at the International Film Festival Kerala on Sunday, Parvathy spoke about the disturbing absence of women perspective in cinema. The actor was part of the panel that comprised Rima Kallingal, actor-director Geethu Mohandas, director Vidhu Vincent, cameraperson Fousia Fathima, scriptwriter Deedi Damodaran and cinematographer Mahim Mirza. The Qarib Qarib Singlle actor took a strong stand against glorifying misogyny on screen, referring to a recent movie she had watched. “Kasaba is a movie that I watched. I was disappointed to watch an actor par excellence says dialogues to a woman that was not just derogatory, but saddening. Cinema reflects society, many say. But the line to draw is whether to glorify a hero like this or not.”

Unsurprisingly, the actor got trolled by Mammootty fans, who branded her as a ‘cheap feminist’. Abuses were also hurled at Parvathy for speaking against a senior actor from the industry. Responding to the criticism, Parvathy clarifies the difference between representation and glorification of negative roles in cinema in a series of tweets.

Cinema can reflect all aspects of the society and all kinds of people. The good, the bad and the ugly. But no! It cannot glorify injustice and violence as “cool” & “mass” entertainment. I rest my case. This was a good day indeed! Thank you for sharing (and hurling) your thoughts! — Parvathy T K (@parvatweets) December 12, 2017

“Cinema can reflect all aspects of the society and all kinds of people. The good, the bad and the ugly. But no! It cannot glorify injustice and violence as “cool” & “mass” entertainment. I rest my case. This was a good day indeed! Thank you for sharing (and hurling) your thoughts!” she said.

Welcome welcome- please kindly take my words out of context, remind me that I’m “just a actress” and curse at me. Here’s to your sensitive chauvinistic blind hearts! 🌵Yours- that annoying feminist. pic.twitter.com/HSUMjHXIKg — Parvathy T K (@parvatweets) December 12, 2017

This is not the first time Mammootty’s fans have trolled a women actor for comments about the actor. Earlier Angamaly Diaries fame Anna Rajan was trolled for saying on a lighter vein that she would prefer to be paired against Dulquer Salmaan rather than Mammootty. After a series of trolling, the actor issued an apology to Mammootty’s fans that she meant no disrespect and that her comments were taken out of context.

