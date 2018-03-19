Parole trailer: Mammootty starrer will leave you in a melancholy mood

Based on real life incidents, Parole revolves around a life of a prisoner. Based on real life incidents, Parole revolves around a life of a prisoner.

The theatrical trailer of Megastar Mammootty’s much-awaited film Parole has landed. Ad filmmaker Sharrath Sandith’s debut feature film has some elaborate and beautiful cinematography that catches viewer’s attention. The tone and texture of the trailer sets-up the mood for a deep melancholy narrative of a convict.

The film focuses on the life of a prisoner played by Mammootty. It gives glimpses of his life both inside and outside of the jail compound. The theme music reassures the melancholy mood of the narration as it accompanies even the seemingly happy moments in the life of the protagonist. Going by the promo video, we can understand that the protagonist, a politically active person, goes to jail when he’s still young and losses the best days of his life by languishing behind the bars.

Iniya plays Mammootty’s romantic interest. And together they live a content life with their young son in a serenity filled environment, until understandably the hero’s action wreaks their peaceful life.

Telugu actor Prabhakar, who impressed audiences with his warlord Kalakeya act in Baahubali: The Beginning also stars in the film. He has given enough spotlight to underline that he has an important role in the story. Miya George plays another female lead, while Siddique, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Lalu Alex, Alencier, Sudheer Karamana, Kalashara Babu among others play pivotal roles.

Mammootty was previously seen in Street Lights, which was cinematographer Shamdat’s directorial debut. The bilingual thriller opened to a decent response at the box office and even received favourable reviews from the critics.

The star is currently busy shooting for Mamankam, a period drama based on a Malabar folklore. The shooting is happening on the grand sets built in Mangalore in Karnataka. The budget of the film is said to be Rs 50 crore and will be simultaneously released in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and English.

The big-budget period film is helmed by debutante director Sajeev Pillai.

Mammootty also has another period film in the pipeline with filmmaker Santosh Sivan. The project titled Kunjali Marakkar is currently in the post-production stage. He recently even announced Kottayam Kunjachan 2, a sequel to his blockbuster 1990 comedy drama.

