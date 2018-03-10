Parole: The teaser of Mammootty starrer is out

Based on real life incidents, Parole is said to revolve around a jailbreak incident in Kerala. Based on real life incidents, Parole is said to revolve around a jailbreak incident in Kerala.

The teaser of Mammootty’s Parole was released by the makers on Saturday. Based on real life incidents, the film is said to revolve around a jailbreak incident in Kerala. Parole is helmed by debutant director Sharrath Sandith and is written by Ajith Poojappura. A functional teaser, the video shows the various sides of Mammootty. While he seems to be a communist rebel, he also seems to be quite the family man. Why was he jailed, what is he protesting against are some of the questions the teaser leaves us with. And also, why is a film that seems to be an intense political story packaged as a complete ‘family film’?

While actors Miya George and Innya are the female leads, Telugu actor Prabhakar, who impressed audiences in Baahubali: The Beginning, also has an important role in the film. Siddique, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Lalu Alex, Alencier, Sudheer Karamana and Kalashara Babu among others play key roles.

The music for the film is scored by Sharreth and Ellwyn Joshua while the camera has been cranked by S.Lokanathan. The story and screenplay has been written by Ajith Poojappura while the editing is handled by Suresh Urs.

Mammootty was previously seen in Street Lights, which was cinematographer Shamdat’s directorial debut. The bilingual thriller opened to a decent response at the box office and even received favorable reviews from critics. He is also working on Mamankam, a period drama based on a Malabar folklore.

