Ottanthullal artiste Kalamandalam Geethanandan dies during a stage performance

Acclaimed Ottanthullal artiste Kalamandalam Geethanandan passed away while delivering a performance on Sunday at Avittathur, near Irinjalakuda. The 58-year-old theatre artiste and film actor collapsed on stage in the middle of the act. He was given first aid and rushed to the hospital. However, he could not be saved.

Geethanandan had given more than 5,000 stage shows since the age of nine. He became the teacher of Ottanthullal at Kerala Kalalamandalam in 1983 and remained the head of the department for over 25 years. His contribution to Kerala’s classical theatre art form is unparalleled. He has been lauded for his sheer determination to promote the art form with which he has been associated since he was young.

He was also the first Ottanthullal artiste to perform in France in 1984, said media reports.

Geethanandan had also worked in the Malayalam film industry. He made his big screen acting debut with Kamaladalam, which had Mohanlal in the lead role, in 1992. He also acted in films like Thooval Kottaram, Manasinakkare, Narendran Magan Jayakanthan Vaga, among others.

Malayalam actor Kavya Madhavan learnt Ottanthullal under Geethanandan’s guidance. Celebrities and high-profile people from different walks of life, including Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, expressed their condolences on Twitter.

The legendary Ottanthullal artiste Shri Kalamandalam Geethanandan passes away on stage, right in the middle of his performance in Avitatthur temple in Kerala! What a dream death for any performing artiste! Prayers and condolences! Atma Shanti! 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/PCLnP760Xf — मङ्गलम् (@veejaysai) January 28, 2018

Saddened, shocked at the untimely demise of Ottanthullal artist Kalamandalam Geethanandan.He died while performing at Avittathoor Maha Vishnu Temple, Thrissur.

Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. Pranaams. pic.twitter.com/okVbd3tMkx — KummanamRajasekharan (@Kummanam) January 29, 2018

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan offered his condolence over the demise of the Ottanthullal maestro Kalamandalam Geethanandan. pic.twitter.com/0jbjoXijP0 — CMO Kerala (@CMOKerala) January 29, 2018

