Oru Aadar Love teaser: Priya Prakash Varrier is all set to steal hearts again

The makers of Malayalam film Oru Adaar Love have released a short teaser in time for Valentine’s day and it has more material to set social media on fire for the next few days. Priya Prakash Varrier shoots a kiss to her pair Roshan Abdul Rahoof using a handgun, making him swoon in delight. The adorable duo share a chemistry that is innocently high school. Get ready to see the video several times on your social feeds because it will go viral.

Priya Prakash Varrier has been making waves on the internet ever since her clip from the “Manikya Malaraya Poovi” song went viral. She became the face of several memes and the cynosure of all eyes, becoming a star overnight. The young actor has amassed multitudes of followers on Facebook and Instagram, also leading to several fake accounts.

The makers seem to be making most of the internet phenomena she is, choosing to focus on the viral pair while the song featured several high school romances.

Priya Prakash Varrier is a first-year student studying commerce at Vimala College in Thrissur, Kerala. The actor has said that it ‘was surreal that she was getting so much love.’

Oru Adaar Love is directed by Omar Ali and has music by Shaan Rahman.

