Oru Mexican Aparatha trailer sets YouTube on fire, Tovino Thomas-starrer jukebox released

The upcoming Malayalam film Oru Mexican Aparatha has been creating a lot of positive buzz among the audience. The official trailer of the film starring Tovino Thomas is now going viral on YouTube even as it is on the brink of crossing a million views within 48 hours of its release.

The video became the most viewed Malayalam trailer in 17 hours after it garnered more than 5 lakh views and was tending at No 1 position.. In 24 hours, the trailer was viewed more than 6 lakh times, beating the record set by Jomonte Suviseshangal. Dulquer Salmaan-starrer trailer had garnered 5.79 lakh views in 24 hours.

Oru Mexican Aparatha is a college campus-based political story. The trailer gives the sneak peek at the campus war between two factions of students guided by different ideologies. Packed with some intense and natural acting and action scenes, the video has created a lot of expectations around the film.

The makers on Friday released the jukebox of the film, which consists of five songs. Of these, four were composed by Manikandan Ayyappa and one song by Renjith Chittade. The protest song, ‘Emanmare Emanmare’ from the album, is already a big hit with the audience as its music video crossed 1 million views on YouTube.

Directed by Tom Emmatty, Oru Mexican Aparatha stars Tovino Thomas, Neeraj Madhav, Roopesh Peethambaran, Gayathri Suresh, Sudheer Karamana, Kalabhavan Shajohn and Sudhi Kopa in important roles.

Prakash Velayudhan has handled the cinematography whereas the film is edited by Shameer Mohammed. Oru Mexican Aparatha is bankrolled by Anoop Kannan under Anoop Kannan Stories banner. The film is secluded to hit the screens on March 3.

