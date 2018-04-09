Trouble for ‘Oru Adaar Love’: Two Hyderabad residents move SC, say winking is blasphemy in Islam

Priya Prakash Varrier Priya Prakash Varrier

Trouble seems to be far from over for actor Priya Prakash Varrier’s debut movie “Oru Adaar Love.” Two Hyderabad residents have approached the Supreme Court seeking a direction to remove a song, “Manikya Malaraaya Poovi,” from the yet-unreleased Malayalam film, claiming that winking was “blasphamous” in Islam.

The song, featuring Varrier winking at a classmate in the movie, went viral soon after it was released on the Internet earlier this year. However, several Muslim groups had expressed discontent over the clip, claiming it hurt Muslim sentiments.

In their application, the petitioners said “objectionable scenes” had been superimposed with lyrics of the song that was originally written in praise of Prophet Mohammed and his wife Khadeeja Beevi.

“The 30-second clip shows a schoolgirl and schoolboy exchanging smiles, eyebrows wiggles and winks from across the way…Winking itself is forbidden in Islam and in a case where the act of winking is superimposed with a sacred song, written in the praise of Prophet Mohammed and his first wife,…the same act becomes an act of blasphemy,” the applicants said. “Picturisation of the present song is a deliberate attempt to malign the image of Islam. The present song is intended to outrage the religious feelings and beliefs of the Muslim community,” they said. One of the applicants had earlier filed a complaint following which an FIR was registered against film director Omar Lulu in Telangana.

