Oru Adaar Love track Manikya Malaraya Poovi: The Priya Prakash Varrier song is sweet but not extraordinary

The internet is a tough thing to understand. Probably, that’s why it rules the lives of millions across the world. After a video of a Malayalam song “Jimmi Kammal” went viral making Sheril an internet star, now it is happening all over again. On Valentine’s week, a song “Manikya Malaraya Poovi” is ruling the internet, thanks to another pretty face Priya Prakash Varrier. But let’s talk about the song, shall we?

“Manikya Malaraya Poovi” is an addition to a list of Malayalam numbers that cinematically capture real-life instances effectively. “Manikya” particularly reminded me of two other songs, not in terms of tune, but the treatment – the title track of Poomaram featuring Kalidas Jayaram and the beautiful “Malare” from Premam. All three tracks are simple, but well-arranged tunes with videos that capture emotions that we know well.

“Manikya Malaraya Poovi” is a ‘Mapilla song’ reimagined by Shaan Rahman. Sung by Vineeth Sreenivasan, “Manikya” is set in a high school and introduces us to different characters we generally meet there. The shy yet pretty girl, the bold and popular girl, the smart and funny boy, the friendly teacher, the transilience of ‘crushes’ — the high-school archetypes are all there. The song easily takes us back to our school days. But place it in the sphere of Malayalam film songs, you will realise the song isn’t extraordinary. However, you can’t deny that “Manikya” is a pleasant listen.

The song is part of Oru Adaar Love directed by Omar Ali. The film looks like a high school romance with a bunch of fresh faced youngsters taking the centre stage.

