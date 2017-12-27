One person arrested after Parvathy files police complaint against cyberbullying

Parvathy complain against online trolling has been filed under Section 67 of the IT Act. Parvathy complain against online trolling has been filed under Section 67 of the IT Act.

One person has been arrested by the Ernakulam police after Malayalam actor Parvathy filed a complaint against the vicious online trolling she had to face after terming certain dialogues in Mammootty’s Kasaba as misogynistic. The person arrested by Ernakulam Police has been identified as Printo hailing from Wadakkanchery. Printo has been taken into custody and is being interrogated said police sources.

The complaint had been filed under Section 67 of the IT Act. “We received the complaint on Sunday. She (Parvathy) has given us a bunch of URLs of social media posts in which people have tried to harass her. Obscene language has been used in these posts. We have asked Twitter and Facebook for more information about these accounts. Once we receive their responses, arrests will be made,” Ernakulam South CI Sibi Tom had told the Indian Express earlier.

At an open panel at the International Film Festival of Kerala, Parvathy had criticised the 2016 Mammootty film Kasaba for its sexist and misogynistic dialogues. In the film, the actor, who plays a cop, is seen telling his female colleague that he could hit her so hard that it would disrupt her menstruation cycle. With no disrespect to the artistes involved, Parvathy said while misogyny and violence can be represented on screen, they shouldn’t be glorified.

However, her comments were followed by lewd remarks by fans of Mammootty on social media. Parvathy even clarified her stand but found no respite from the trolling. Death and rape threats were also part of the comments.

