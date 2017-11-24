Odiyan second teaser: Mohanlal promises a physical transformation

Odiyan second teaser: In the latest teaser, Mohanlal shares that the story of the film has moved from Kasi to Thenkurissi in Kerala. Odiyan second teaser: In the latest teaser, Mohanlal shares that the story of the film has moved from Kasi to Thenkurissi in Kerala.

Popular ad-filmmaker VA Shrikumar Menon will be making his debut as a feature filmmaker with Odiyan, starring Mohanlal in the titular role. The film has already piqued the interest of moviegoers after the first look poster was released which suggested that Mohanlal will undergo a body transformation for his role.

To keep the curiosity around the film alive, the filmmakers have been throwing breadcrumbs to the fans of Lalettan with teaser videos, where Mohanlal outlines the story that revolves around the curious case of Odiyan Manickan. In the latest teaser, Mohanlal shares that the story of the film has moved from Kasi to Thenkurissi in Kerala. He says he has aged along with all the people he knows in the life since he left his native place. “The love, enmity, betrayal, vengeance among other things have not aged a day,” says Manickan in the teaser.

In the end of the video, he also promises the viewers that next time they will see the “old” Manickan. That was the cue of filmmakers that by the next teaser, Mohanlal will look a lot lighter.

Mohanlal has been on a 40-day weight loss programme with the assistance of a few international fitness trainers. He is expected to lose about 15 kg of weight by the next time he returns to the sets of Odiyan, to play the younger version of his character. It would be the one that we were promised with the thrilling first look poster that was released earlier.

Watch: Mohanlal starrer Odiyan second teaser

The filmmakers have wrapped up the shooting of the portions where Mohanlal reportedly plays a 65-year-old man. “Today team odiyan completed 50 days of shooting. 60 more to go. My strength, my brilliant fully charged team. May god give us hapns and scs (sic),” tweeted Shrikumar recently.

Mohanlal will resume shooting for his position after hitting his weight loss target. The film also stars actor Manju Warrier in the lead role.

Shrikumar will also be helming Mohanlal’s dream project, which is touted to become India’s costliest film ever, titled The Mahabharata/Randamoozham. He said that he will soon get fully involved in the pre-production work of The Mahabharata.

