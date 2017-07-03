Odiyan first look: Mohanlal’s young avatar, catchy music will give you trills. Watch video

Mohanlal’s Odiyan first look is out Mohanlal’s Odiyan first look is out

The first look motion poster of superstar Mohanlal’s upcoming film Odiyan was unveiled on Monday and it is nothing like you have seen before. The poster shows Mohanlal in a young avatar, with a trendy hairdo and an enigmatic smile.

In the film, Mohanlal plays the role called Odiyan Manikkan, the last surviving member of a tribal community in Kerala. Odiyan was a tribal community of Palakkad-Malabar region, which has now become extinct. The members of the Odiyan community made a living by scaring people in the dark for others. Keeping with the spirit of the film’s theme, Mohanlal had made a video earlier announcing the release of first look poster on his Facebook page. Standing in the dark, covered with a rug, Mohanlal had revealed about the impending arrival of Odiyan.

Odiyan, set in the pre-electricity era, is said to become the most expensive film in the history of Malayalam film industry and will be shot using 3D technology. The movie will be directed by debutant director VA Shrikumar Menon, who will also helm Mohanlal’s Rs 1000 crore project, The Mahabharata.

According to reports, Odiyan is expected to go on floors in August. Manju Warrier plays the female lead, while Prakash Raj will also be seen in an important role. The big-ticket film is produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas. National Award winning scriptwriter Harikrishnan has penned the script for the film and the production design will be done by Sabu Cyril, while Shaji Kumar will crank the camera for the film.

The music is composed by M Jayachandran. Talking about the music of the film recently, Mohanlal wrote on his Facebook page, “I have been lucky to be part of several movies, which have had beautiful songs. Without those melodious songs, many of my characters might have been incomplete. Into that league comes the songs of Odiyan. Rafeeq Ahammed and Lakshmi Sreekumar have written the lyrics of the songs, which have been composed by M Jayachandran.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd