Not Bheem, Mohanlal looks like Chhota Bheem: Kamaal R Khan trolls Rs 1000-cr Mahabharata

Mohanlal’s recent release 1971: Beyond Borders failed to make an impressive dent at the box office. However, post the lukewarm response the movie has received, Mohanlal made announcements about two upcoming projects. One is to be directed by actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, and the second is the Mahabharata. We also heard that a businessman from UAE will be producing Mahabharata on a budget of Rs 1000 crore.

Just when fans are reeling over the news, self-proclaimed film critic Kamaal R Khan took to his Twitter handle to post some interesting observations about Mollywood superstar Mohanlal. He said, “Sir @Mohanlal you look like Chota Bheem so then how will u play role of Bheem in Mahabharata? Why do you want to waste money of B R shetty?”

After this post, fans of the actor trolled KRK. Some were even violent and warned Kamaal to quit Twitter. The one person who didn’t reply to this tweet was Lalettan. Well, KRK is known to make comments that bring out the inner demon in not just fans, but celebrities themselves. In fact, recently Swara Bhaskar, and Sonakshi Sinha even went head to head with him over his so-called ‘observations’.

Mahabharata will be one of the biggest Indian Films in terms of moolah and talent, which will be directed by V A Shrikumar. Not only will the project star creme la creme of Indian Film Industry, the film will also see some international collaborations. In fact, Academy Award winning technicians are also expected to be a part of this. To be released in two parts, work on the mega project is expected to begin in September 2018.

