Njandukalude Naatil Oridavela first look: Nivin Pauly film promises a fun family entertainer

Nivin Pauly on Sunday unveiled the first look of his upcoming film Njandukalude Naatil Oridavela and it promises the audience a heartwarming family drama with a lot of comedy and celebration. The film is directed and co-written by Althaf Salim, who shared a crackling chemistry with Nivin in Sakhavu.

The combination scenes between Althaf and Nivin were the highlight of the political drama that was released earlier this year and became a box office hit. And, rest assured, the two will again make the audience laugh out loud with Njandukalude Naatil Oridavela.

The poster features Nivin’s picture perfect family celebrating the birthday of his grandfather. It has a huge star cast, including Aishwarya Lekshmi, Ahaana Krishna, Lal, Shanthi Krishna, Siju Wilson, Sharafudheen, and Krishnashankar. Lal and Santhikrishna play Nivin’s parents in the film.

Besides playing the lead role, Nivin is also bankrolling the project under his home production banner Pauly Jr. Pictures. Justin Varghese has scored music for the film, which is expected to hit the screens during Onam.

Nivin is also awaiting the release of his Tamil film Richie, which is the official remake of Kannada super hit film Ulidavaru Kandanthe. The crime thriller, which is gearing up for the release this month, stars Natarajan Subramaniam, Ashok Selvan, Shraddha Srinath, Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli, Prakash Raj among others. It is Nivin’s first straight Tamil film and it has created a lot of expectations already.

Nivin on Saturday also announced a new film titled Kairali, which is based on the mysterious disappearance of MV Kairali more than 30 years ago. Cinematographer Jomon T. John will be making his directorial debut with this film.

