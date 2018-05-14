Njan Marykutty trailer: Jayasurya plays an angry transsexual woman

Jayasurya’s Njan Marykutty deals with the struggles of transgenders. Jayasurya’s Njan Marykutty deals with the struggles of transgenders.

The trailer of Jayasurya starrer Njan Marykutty was launched in Kochi on Sunday by five transsexual women who have made a mark in different fields.

Makeup artist Renju Renjimar, IT professional Sara Sheikh, entrepreneur Tripthi Shetty, social activist Sheetal Shyam and legal advisor Riya released the trailer of Njan Marykutty which deals with the struggles of a transwoman.

Jayasurya makes quite an impression with his transformation for the character. The trailer begins with Jayasurya approaching medical experts for a sex change operation and later gives glimpses of her ensuing challenges. The 27-year-old character even celebrates the first birthday after the operation.

Going by the trailer, Marykutty doesn’t let anyone take her for a ride or look down upon her. She is angry. Be it a walker in the park or a police officer, she won’t think twice before slapping someone if she is rubbed the wrong way. She also has to deal with her share of humiliation and tears.

The trailer hints Njan Marykutty is not just about the discrimination against transsexual people. It is also a story about the triumph of human spirit, resolution, and persistence.

The film is directed by Ranjith Sankar and it also stars Jewel Mary, Innocent, Suraj Venjaramood, Aju Varghese and Joju George among others.

Ranjith and Jayasurya have worked before in Punyalan Agarbattis, Su.. Su… Sudhi Vathmeekam, Pretham and Punyalan Private Limited. The upcoming film will be their fifth outing together.

Njan Marykutty is being bankrolled by Dreams and Beyond banner.

