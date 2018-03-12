Njan Marykutty teaser: Jayasurya’s transgender character piques curiosity

Jayasurya’s Njan Marykutty has landed. Jayasurya’s Njan Marykutty has landed.

The teaser of upcoming film Njan Marykutty starring Jayasurya has struck a chord with the viewers. The promo video shows the actor in a never seen before avatar, which has caught everyone’s attention. The teaser begins with an image of a masculine looking Jayasurya. Stroking his thick beard with some sort of irritation, he takes a deep and hard look at the mirror in front of him.

The camera slowly pans around his shoulder to give the visual of the mirror. The reflection we see is that of Jayasurya but with a boy-cut, cleanly-shaven face, eyebrows neatly shaped, wearing lipstick and saree and a broad smile on the face.

“I’m happy that everyone liked Njan Marykutty teaser. I also hope you guys will like the film too,” wrote Jayasurya on his Facebook page as the teaser was trending on the YouTube.

For decades, the members of the transgender community have been largely misrepresented in Indian films. They are usually portrayed as lustful, undignified, annoying and vicious characters on the big screen. However, things have been changing with time as some of leading actors have been showing the way by choosing to tell the stories of the members of the transgender community.

Njan Marykutty is helmed by Ranjith Sankar, who has done several films with Jayasurya in the past. The actor-director duo has worked before in Punyalan Agarbattis, Su.. Su… Sudhi Vathmeekam, Pretham, Punyalan Private Limited. The upcoming film will be their fifth outing together.

Njan Marykutty is being bankrolled by under Dreams and Beyond banner.

