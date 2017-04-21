Nivin Pauly’s short film No Go Tell is about keeping our children safe

Nivin Pauly stars as himself in this short film titled No Go Tell. Nivin Pauly stars as himself in this short film titled No Go Tell.

Nivin Pauly’s recent release, Sakhavu, was appreciated by audience and critics alike and has had a successful run at the box office so far. Now, the Malayalam actor is seen in a short film, No Go Tell, directed by his Ohm Shanti Oshana director Jude Anthany Joseph. The short film was produced by Bodhini Metropolis Charitable Trust and supported by Muthoot Pappachan Foundation. Nivin Pauly shared this on Facebook and said, “Children are a priceless gift from God and our best hope for the future.Every child has the right to be in a safe environment,to be protected from harm and danger and most importantly, to never be exploited.Child sexual abuse is one of the biggest threats faced by our society today.Everyday we read reports of such cruelty happening to children, from strangers and even from family. These sickening reports are heartbreaking.”

Talking about how he became a part of this film, he said, “When Jude approached me with this concept of a video to educate children about the danger of sexual abuse, I decided to convert my grief into action. Our aim was to raise a voice against such horrible acts. Small step towards creating awareness.A big thanks to all who made this effort possible — my friend Jude for the initiative, Bodhini for their amazing work & support, all the authorities, and the wonderful children.”

He added, “Stand up for them,don’t stand back…Children are uncut diamonds.It is our responsibility to save them too.Please share the video and let’s all teach our children to protect themselves and raise a voice against such abuse. #childsexualabuse #fightabuse #nogotell.”

In the film, Nivin Pauly plays himself and come in contact with kids who are playing in the park. The star-struck kids run towards the popular actor and stare at him open-mouthed. He then asks the kids if they like him, and everyone responds in affirmative. He then goes on to ask them if he were to ask something of them if they would do it. One smart kid says that she will only do as he says if it is good. Following this, a conversation about different kinds of dangers and precautions to stay safe ensues.

The conversation takes a turn when the actor introduces the kids to the concept of certain parts of our body that is generally not allowed to be touched by others. He goes on to explain the different parts. This short film is about teaching kids the difference between good touch and bad touch. The short film is about creating awareness among kids about the possibility of experiencing bad touch and what has to be done.

This video, a simple conversation between a star and kids who idolise him, takes that important step in teaching kids that permission is important and so is transparency.

