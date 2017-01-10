Nivin Pauly’s Scarface avatar in Moothon a hit already, see pic

Moothon first look featuring Nivin Pauly Moothon first look featuring Nivin Pauly

Actor-turned-director Geetu Mohan Das has announced her ambitious film starring actor Nivin Pauly titled Moothon, with a crew comprising of Bollywood’s renowned filmmakers. “Hello Friends, I’m not good with big announcements since we have always done things quietly. So this is a first. Very modestly I want to introduce our exceptional crew members….Rajeev Ravi (He doesn’t have a choice:) Ajithkumar Balagopalan Kunal Sharma Wasiq Khan Sneha Khanwalkar Govind Menon Riyas Komu Sunil Rodrigues. With another new member in our family… with whom my collaboration to write the dialogues was simply inspiring… Anurag Kashyap,” she posted on her Facebook page.

It is not clear whether Anurag will just co-write dialogues or he will also play a role in the film. However, the Bollywood filmmaker expressed his confidence in Geetu and said he was proud to foray into the Malayalam film industry with this project. “Geetu Mohan Das’s awesome awesome script is going on floors soon and proud to say it’s my Malayalam debut .. yay,” he tweeted.

It is worth noting that Geetu’s husband, Rajeev Ravi, last year had delivered a hit gangster drama called Kamaditpadam, which showed how land mafia exploited the Dalit community during the urbanisation of Kochi. With its realistic and fascinating characters, the film was a hit critically and commercially.

Geetu also released the first look poster of Moothon featuring Nivin in never-seen-before avatar. The scar on his eyebrow, thick-beard coupled with a nose ring and stud earring indicate that it is a gangster film set in an urban background. So we can expect another gut-wrenching gangster drama shot in naturalistic mode.

“Eros International and Aanand L Rai ( Colour yellow productions) presents a Jar pictures production. Thank you Aanand ji, Alan McAlex Ajay Rai Nivin Pauly It’s time for some MAGIC!!!,” added Geethu.

“Super excited to be associated with this rock solid team.Really looking forward @NivinOfficial (sic) #moothon #Geetumohandas,” tweeted Bollywood filmmaker Aanand, who will be producing Moothon.

Nivin, who has become a force to reckon with in the south Indian film industry, said that he was excited to be part of the project. “New Team, New Learning, New Experience !! All excited to associate with this vibrant team. Looking forward..!!,” he posted on his Facebook page.

All the best to my most fav @aanandlrai ,my good friend Nivin and Geethu Mohandoss for this project. Looks very interesting. #moothon pic.twitter.com/X2Gg1SjNt6 — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) January 9, 2017

Nivin’s next film will be Hey Jude, in which he will share screen space with actor Trisha, who is making her Mollywood debut with this romantic flick. The shooting for the film said to start in February.

