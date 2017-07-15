Nivin Pauly’s next film is based on mysterious disappearance of Kerala’s first ship MV Kairali

Nivin Pauly’s next film is Kairali Nivin Pauly’s next film is Kairali

South India’s young heartthrob Nivin Pauly made a big announcement on Saturday related to his next film, which will mark the directorial debut of cinematographer Jomon T. John. The film has been titled Kairali, which is based on the mysterious disappearance of MV Kairali more than 30 years ago.

“So here comes the big news! Announcing my new project with my dearest Jomon T John who will make his directorial debut in this film titled Kairali. The movie is based on Kerala’s first ship MV Kairali, which disappeared in 1979 just off the coast of India with a crew of 49 members,” Nivin wrote on his Facebook page.

MV Kairali, a bulk career owned by Kerala Shipping Corporation (KSC), disappeared on July 3 in 1979 along with her crew of 49 and 20,000 tonnes of iron ore.

“I am totally excited to part of this ever since I heard the story. The movie will be scripted by my dear friend Sidhartha Siva and it will be jointly produced by Pauly Jr Pictures and Real Life Works. Kairali Movie Official will go on floors in December. #Kairali,” he added.

Nivin Pauly has a few exciting movies in the pipeline, including his straight Tamil film Richie. The official remake of Kannada superhit Ulidavaru Kandanthe is gearing up for a release in July. His another film, Hey Jude, in which he shares screen space with Trisha went on the floors recently. He will also be seen romancing Nayanthara in Love, Action, Drama, which will mark the directorial debut of Dhyan Sreenivasan.

Meanwhile, his next film titled Kayamkulam Kochunni, which will be directed by Roshan Andrews, will also start rolling soon after he wraps up his portions from Geetu Mohandas’ project Moothon. The film is reportedly based on the life of Kerala’s legendary thief, Kayamkulam Kochunni. The shooting will take place in Kayamkulam and Sri Lanka. The actor will also undergo training in Kerala’s traditional martial art, Kalaripayattu.

