Nivin Pauly may work with Mohanlal soon

If reports are to believed, Mollywood’s young heartthrob Nivin Pauly will be sharing screen space with superstar Mohanlal soon. Producer KK Rajagopal is likely to bankroll the film even as the script is still in its pre-production stage. Meanwhile, the filmmakers will later zero in on the director and the remaining cast members.

Rajagopal had also produced the Mohanlal-starrer Sikkar, which came out in 2010. According to reports, Nivin missed out an opportunity to work with Mohanlal in a film earlier. He was offered a role in Priyadarshan’s 2013 film Geethanjali, which was based on the classic Manichitrathazhu. However, he could not take up on the offer due to other commitments at the time.

Nivin shares a great rapport with Mohanlal and he has displayed his admiration for the Pulimurugan star on several occasions. Recently, when Nivin attended the success celebration of Oppam, he requested to twirl Mohanlal’s mustache and the latter gladly granted his wish. Hopefully, Malayalam film fans get to see the charming real-life chemistry between them play out on the silver screen soon.

On the work front, both the actors have an interesting line up of movies. Mohanlal is gearing up for the release of his war movie, 1971- Beyond Borders, directed by Major Ravi. Soon he will also start shooting for director B Unnikrishnan’s untitled big-ticket film, which boasts of an all-star cast. Reportedly, Mohanlal is also in the process of losing weight in preparation for the character.

Nivin, meanwhile, is awaiting the release of Sakhavu, directed by Siddhartha Siva even as he is busy with films like Moothon, Kayamkulam Kochunni and Hey Jude.

