Nivin Pauly injured on Kayamkulam Kochunni sets

Actor Nivin Pauly has been advised rest for a while after he suffered a minor fracture in his arm doing a stunt scene for his upcoming period drama Kayamkulam Kochunni. According to reports, the sequence required him to jump on his attacker from a height and in doing so, he lost his balance and fell on his arm.

The doctors have advised him not to do action sequences for a few days, said reports.

Nivin Pauly’s injury has now brought the shooting of the film to a standstill. Only 15 days of shoot is remaining for the completion, including a brief schedule in Sri Lanka.

Kayamkulam Kochunni is helmed by Rosshan Andrrews. The film which is set in the 19th century will narrate the story inspired by a legendary real-life thief, Kayamkulam Kochunni. He was known for stealing from the haves and giving it to the have-nots. The film will narrate Kochunni’s Robin Hood-like adventures and also focus on other details in his life that inspired him to do things he did.

Nivin Pauly sports a new makeover for this role. With a short crop, handlebar moustache and beefed up physique, the actor looks really menacing in the film.

Earlier talking to the media on the sets of his new project, Nivin described Kayamkulam Kochunni as the biggest film in his career.

After completing the biopic, he will join the sets of Love Action Drama, which will be directed by Dhyan Sreenivasan. Nayanthara will be playing the female lead and Aju Varghese, Urvashi among other actors will also play important roles.

