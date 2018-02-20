Nithya Menen’s Praana is a one-actor movie made in four languages

Praana film with only one character played by Nitya Menon. Praana film with only one character played by Nitya Menon.

Award-winning cinematographer PC Sreeram has shared a still of an intense looking Nithya Menen on his Twitter page. It is a still from the upcoming film Praana, which he is shooting. Sreeram revealed that it is a movie with only one character, which is played by Nithya. “# PRANNA A multilingual film Dir v k Prakash Sound Rasool pookutty (first surround sync sons) Shoot completed Now on its post production stage. A film with only one character played by Nitya Menon,” tweeted Sreeram.

Praana has been simultaneously shot in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. That means she had to act the same scene four times in four different languages. Having worked in all four south Indian film industries, she is well equipped to do such an experimental film.

Nithya is clearly every director’s dream in the South Indian film industry. She has left all the filmmakers she had worked with in awe of her talents. “There is never a second-take for Nithya,” Awe director Prasanth Varma told Indianexpress.com, which serves as a testament to acting prowess. With Praana, she is taking her game to a whole different level.

Attempting to solely command the attention of the audience for the entire duration of a movie is a big risk. But, looking at Nithya’s acting track record, we can expect to be surprised by a memorable performance.

Praana is a highly experimental film on several counts. Besides the fact that the entire film we will only see Nithya on the screen, the filmmakers have used sync surround sound, a first in India. Oscar-winner sound designer Resul Pookutty is leading the sound department of the film. Composer Louis Banks will be scoring the music.

