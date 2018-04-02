Nigerian actor alleges ‘racial’ discrimination in payment, receives support from Kerala minister

Nigerian actor Samuel Abiola Robinson revealed that he has received a total payment of Rs 1.8 lakh, including Rs 7,000 for airport expenses during his return to Nigeria. Nigerian actor Samuel Abiola Robinson revealed that he has received a total payment of Rs 1.8 lakh, including Rs 7,000 for airport expenses during his return to Nigeria.

Nigerian actor Samuel Abiola Robinson played an important role in recently released Malayalam film Sudani from Nigeria. The young actor, who returned to his homeland last week, has alleged that the producers of the film deceived him by making him believe that Sudani from Nigeria was a low budget film with no commercial value. However, he is now demanding more remuneration than what was accepted by both the parties earlier, given that the film is doing good business at the box office in Kerala and other parts of the world.

In his first Facebook post on the controversy, Samuel alleged that he is of the opinion that he got underpaid because of the skin of his colour. “I believe that I was a victim of racial discrimination while in Kerala. It was nothing violent or directly in my face but for my role in Sudani from Nigeria, the producers offered me far less money than Indian actors who are not half as popular or accomplished as I am would normally earn. I only became better enlightened after meeting with several young actors and discussing payment with them. I am of the opinion that this happened purely because of my skin color and the assumption that all Africans are poor and don’t know the value of money (sic),” he wrote on his Facebook page with an anti-racism slogan, Say No To Racism.

He claimed that he’s speaking out now because he does not want other black actors to be subjected to similar “discrimination” in payment.

He was criticised for the post, prompting him to write a series of notes justifying his allegations against the producers. “I do not think that Kerala people are racist as I experienced no such racist treatment from the general Kerala public. I very much enjoyed my stay in Kerala, the culture, the Biryani and all,” he said.

In later posts, he retreated that statement saying he was wrong in linking the issue of underpayment to racism. “It is not my intention to defame Kerala or the wonderful people from there but I felt exploited because of my age and before, I thought it was also because of my skin color; I am now realizing that this may not be the case,” he said while seeking the support of people in Kerala.

Reacting to the controversy, Kerala Finance Minister T. M. Thomas Isaac expressed support to Samuel. The minister said he was forced by a friend to watch Sudani from Nigeria. And he said he really enjoyed the film appreciating the filmmakers for beautifully capturing the day to day life of people in Malappuram and their love for football. He said Samuel has played a very important role in the film and assured that he will try to resolve the young foreign actor’s issues.

“Thank you Honorable Dr.T.M Thomas Isaac Sir,” the Nigerian actor responded to the minister. “Unfortunately, I have not heard anything from the producers of Sudani from Nigeria. I humbly request that you assist me in contacting the producers to receive a fair remuneration amount for my work. I am very grateful to have your support and support of the people of Kerala (sic).”

Samuel revealed that he has received a total payment of Rs 1.8 lakh, including Rs 7,000 for airport expenses during his return to Nigeria. He argues that this is far too less for dedicating five months to the project.

Sudani from Nigeria is written and directed by Zakariya Mohammed and also stars Soubin Shahir as one of the main leads.

