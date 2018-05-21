Neerali trailer: Mohanlal’s film is all about survival

Mohanlal’s Neerali trailer has landed. Mohanlal’s Neerali trailer has landed.

The full theatrical trailer of Neerali was released on Monday on the occasion of superstar Mohanlal’s birthday. The Malayalam superstar is playing middle-aged charmer called Sunny George in the thriller-adventure, which is helmed by filmmaker Ajoy Varma. Going by the trailer, Sunny’s wife, played by Nadhiya, goes into labour. And Sunny decides to hit the road in a seemingly beat-up pick-up. He is accompanied by a friendly driver, played by Suraj Venjaramoodu.

As Sunny’s car drives through the hairpin turns of a dense forest, there are few other developments which happen in connection with his personal life, mostly, involving at least two different women, suggesting Sunny’s infidelity. One of the women, who seems to be head over heels in love with Sunny is Parvatii Nair, who stands on the edge of her balcony presumably to jump to death. And we have Dileesh Pothan giving the vibes of a cold-hearted villain.

To top it all, Sunny’s car gets into an accident. The pick-up hangs in a balance at the edge of a cliff. Sunny is stuck in his seat, his driver his unconscious. There are a snake, a monkey and numerous other challenges, for Sunny to solve under an immensely stressful situation, if he wants to get back to his pregnant wife alive. It reminds us of 127 Hours, which follows the story of a lone traveller, who gets trapped under a boulder and has to restore to extreme measures to get out of it.

Ajoy has enlisted services of technicians in Bollywood for his first Malayalam film, which is penned by Saju Thomas. The project is bankrolled by Santhosh T Kuruvilla under the banner of Moonshot Entertainment and famous cinematographer Santosh Thundiyil, who has films like Rustom, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Krrish to his credit, has shot the film. Bollywood stunt choreographer Sunil Rodriguez has also worked on this project.

Besides Mumbai, the shooting also took place in Pune and Sri Lanka. Neerali is said to be Mohanlal’s first release this year even as his much-awaited film Odiyan is fast-nearing the completion.

