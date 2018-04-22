Neerali motion poster: Mohanlal promises a high-octane action flick

Neerali motion poster: With Mohanlal in lead, actors Parvathi Nair, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Saikumar, Prakash Raj among others too play pivotal roles in the film. Neerali motion poster: With Mohanlal in lead, actors Parvathi Nair, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Saikumar, Prakash Raj among others too play pivotal roles in the film.

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal on Sunday unveiled the motion poster of his upcoming film Neerali, which means Octopus in English. The graphic novel-style poster shows Mohanlal at the driver’s seat of a pick-up, which is hanging in balance on the edge of a waterfall.

Neerali is said to be an out-and-out action flick, which is directed by Ajoy Varma. The major portions of the film were shot in Mumbai. No, it is not a gangster drama. It is said to be a road movie. Mohanlal had earlier said Neerali is “packed with a lot of action and adventure.”

Actors Parvathi Nair, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Saikumar, Prakash Raj among others play pivotal roles in the film. According to reports, Meera Jasmine has also been roped in for an important role. If the reports are true, it will mark her comeback on the big screen after a huge gap. She was last seen in 10 Kalpanakal, which came out in 2016.

Mohanlal is currently busy shooting for his upcoming period thriller Odiyan. The actor recently tweeted, “Dear friends, Sorry. This month I’m not able to pen down my thoughts due to the hectic shooting schedule of #Odiyan . Hopefully see you all next month(sic).”

See Mohanlal starrer Neerali motion poster here:

The film will mark the directorial debut of ad-filmmaker VA Shrikumar Menon. The big-budget film is set in a pre-electricity era and the story is built around a last surviving member of the Odiyan tribal community, that once lived in Palakkad-Malabar region.

Manju Warrier is playing the female lead. The movie also stars veteran actors Sathyaraj and Prakashraj in important roles. The film was made on a lavish budget and has been shot using 3D technology.

