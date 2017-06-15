Nazriya Nazim, Fahadh Faasil are expecting their first child? The actress gives an epic reaction

Nazriya Nazim is not pregnant. Nazriya Nazim is not pregnant.

It is sort of becoming difficult to keep track of celebrity pregnancy announcements in the Malayalam film industry. While some celebrities prefer to keep a low profile about the good news, others are subjected to rumours merely based on someone’s gut feelings. A section of media reports speculated that Nazriya Nazim and Fahadh Faasil will join the long list of the young celebrity couples who became parents for the first this year.

According to reports, a recent hospital visit by the couple seems to be the source of all the speculation. While Fahadh seems to have ignored the reports and go about his business, Nazriya decided to deny the rumours rather in a funny way. She posted a funny GIF on her Facebook, which was captioned “My reaction to rumors (sic).”

Nazriya and Fahadh first met on the sets of 2014 film Bangalore Days. Both of them immediately hit it off and tied the knot same year in Thiruvananthapuram. Fun fact is, it is Nazriya the one who proposed to Fahadh. “During Bangalore Days shooting, when we both were alone in a small room, she just rushed to me and asked whether I would marry her. She said that she’d take care of me for the rest of my life. No woman had ever said such a thing to me. She was very honest,” Fahadh told Club FM in Dubai – UAE earlier, according to The News Minute.

Fahadh had also said that Nazriya, who has been out of the spotlight after her marriage, would make a comeback when she finds a right script. Earlier this year, actor Dulquer Salmaan and his wife Amal Sufiya were blessed with a baby girl. Nivin Pauly and his wife Rinna became parents for the second time. They welcomed a baby girl in May. Young actor Asif Ali and his wife were also blessed with a girl.

If reports are to believed, Vineeth Sreenivasan is expecting his first child with wife Divya. However, there is no confirmation from the family yet. They both got married in 2012 after dating each other for eight years.

