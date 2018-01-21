Nazriya Nasim and husband Fahadh Fasil in Anwar Rasheed’s Trance?

Nazriya Nasir is all set to act with her husband Fahadh Faasil in Anwar Rasheed’s Trance. Nazriya Nasir is all set to act with her husband Fahadh Faasil in Anwar Rasheed’s Trance.

It was great news for Nazriya Nasim’s fans when she signed Anjali Menon’s next film. But if grapevine buzz is to be believed, the pretty actress is all set to act with her husband Fahadh Faasil in Anwar Rasheed’s Trance. The couple have earlier acted together in the runaway hit Bangalore Days, incidentally produced by Anwar Rasheed. Trance will see Anwar return to directing a full-length film after several years. His last directorial was Ustaad Hotel with Dulquer Salmaan which won a National Award.

Since then Anwar has been producing films such as Bangalore Days, Premam and the more recent Parava. Anwar and Fahadh have worked before on a short film which was part of the anthology 5 Sundarikkal. Trance is being produced by Anwar Rasheed as well, with Amal Neerad cranking the camera for the film. Fahadh is touted to play the role of a priest in the film.

Nazriya is currently shooting for Anjali Menon’s next film which also stars Parvathy and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Incidentally this will be Prithviraj’s 100th film. While Parvathy and Nazriya have shared screen space in Bangalore Days, this will be her first film with Prithviraj. Fahadh, on the other hand, is on a roll with the hit Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum and the more recent Carbon, which has opened to rave reviews. The actor has also received praise for his Tamil debut Velaikkaran. He has a string of projects in hand including Super Deluxe with Kumararaja Thiagarajan and an untitled film with Mani Rathnam.

