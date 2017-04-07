National Film Awards 2017: Surabhi Lakshmi bags Best Actress award, five facts you must know

Surabhi Lakshmi wins the National Award for Best Actress Surabhi Lakshmi wins the National Award for Best Actress

Little did Malayalam actress Surabhi Lakshmi know that her performance in low-budget film Minnaminungu would win her first National Award for the best actress. “When I first read the script, I found the role to be a challenging one. It was the first time I used Thiruvananthapruam slang in a movie. But even then I didn’t think that I will get a National Award for my performance. I just can’t believe this,” Surabhi told reporters, according to Malayalam Manorama. She came to know the news about her National Award victory when people received her with bouquets as she landed in Oman.

1) First time in 14 years

Surabhi’s win is very significant because she is the first Malayalam actress to bag the award in this category after a gap of 14 years. The last actress to win the prestigious recognition was Meera Jasmine for her performance in 2003 film Padam Onnu: Oru Vilapam.

2) Surabhi’s predecessors

Surabhi is the sixth Malayalam actress to win the National Award for the best actress. The first ever award in this category was bagged by Malayalam actress Sharada for her performance in 1968 film Thulabharam. She bagged her second National Award four years later for her role in 1972 film Swayamvaram. Actress Monisha Unni won the award for 1986 film Nakhakshathangal, Shobana for 1993 film Manichitrathazhu and Meera Jasmine for Paadam Onnu: Oru Vilapam in 2003.

Minnaminungu poster Minnaminungu poster

3) Reality TV show contestant

Surabhi entered the showbiz as a reality TV contestant. After winning a show called ‘Best Actor’, she went on to act in mainstream Malayalam movies such as Thirakkatha, Pakal Nakshatrangal, Gulmohar and Puthiya Mukham. She made her film debut with 2005 film By the People, which was directed by Jayaraj. She has so far acted in over 20 films and several television serials.

4) Other Awards

Surabhi has won a few recognition for her work in Minnaminungu before the coveted National Award, including Malayalam film critics award for the second best actress and special jury mention in state film awards last year.

5) Surabhi’s popular TV role

Surabhi is also popularly known as Paathu, her role from comical television series, M80 Moosa.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd