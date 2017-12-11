Nagarjuna and Akhil claim their film Hello will be nothing less than a blockbuster

Akhil’s Hello audio released Akhil’s Hello audio released

The Akkineni family was brimming with confidence on Sunday during the audio release function of Akhil’s upcoming film, Hello, which will also mark the acting debut of Kalyani Priyadarshan, the daughter of award-winning filmmaker Priyadarshan.

Speaking at the event, Tollywood star Nagarjuna said Hello will be a re-launch of his son Akhil’s acting career. He said the film shows Akhil the way he wished to see him on the big screen. “Director Vikram Kumar is very close to my heart,” Nagarjuna said. “He was like a godsend to me at a time when I was looking for the right story to make the last film with my father, Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR). He did Manam, which was a fitting farewell to my father.”

Nagarjuna suggested that Hello will be Akhil’s career-making film. “I could my father ANR in Akhil when I see his acting and dancing performances.”

The 58-year-old actor also revealed that he has already signed Vikram to make his production venture with Naga Chaitanya in the lead role. “I saw the full movie, Hello, about three days ago,” he promised. “We are coming to deliver a blockbuster.”

Akhil also said he was ready to deliver a hit at the box office with Hello. “Last year, was an emotional journey. I don’t know how to explain in words,” he said while thanking his parents for their support. He said he was not very confident at the time he met Vikram.

“Vikram you found me at a time when I was not the actor you deserved. You deserved much better. My confidence and energy level was low. And I found myself through working in this film,” said Akhil thanking him for making Hello with him.

The trailer of Hello has already created a good buzz among the Telugu film audience. It is bankrolled by Nagarjuna’s home production banner Annapurna Studios and is set to hit the screens on December 22.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd