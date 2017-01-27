Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol box office: Mohanlal film second only to Pulimurugan

Mohanlal’s Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol box office collection report Mohanlal’s Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol box office collection report

Actor Mohanlal has done it again. The actor has kick-started 2017 on a blockbuster note with Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol, which has raked in the moolah beating the collection record at the Kerala box office set by previous films, barring Pulimurugan.

At the end of the first week, the film has grossed over Rs 13 crore, said reports. The box office numbers are better than Oppam’s first-week collection, which was a little more than Rs 12 crore. The feel-good family drama is expected to overtake the lifetime collection of Priyadarshan’s crime-thriller, which ran in theatres for about 114-days and collected Rs 63 crore at the worldwide box office. MVT’s first-week box office collection is second only to Mollywood’s all-time blockbuster, Pulimurugan, which earned more than Rs 25 crore in just six days.

Mohanlal’s new outing holds the second place on the list of the top five first week grossers, beating films like Rajinikanth’s Kabali and Vijay’s latest film Bairavaa.

MVT, which was supposed to release during the Christmas weekend, was delayed due to the theatre strike in the Malayalam industry. The film, finally debuted at the box office on January 20 earning about Rs 2.52 crore even as it received good reviews from the media and fans. It released on more than 330 screens across India, with 185 screens in Kerala.

The film, directed by Vellimoonga fame Jibu Jacob, has become the fourth biggest blockbuster of Mohanlal in a row. The actor dominated the south Indian box office last year as the combined collection of his three films — Janatha Garage, Oppam and Pulimurugan — is pegged at more than Rs 300 crore.

Dulquer Salmaan’s Jomonte Suviseshangal, meanwhile, which hit 147 screens in Kerala on January 19, collected Rs 2.71 crore on its opening day, said reports. The first week collection of the film from the Kerala box office is pegged at Rs 9.23.

