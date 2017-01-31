Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol box office: Mohanlal film crosses Rs 20 cr, director wants to remake it with Rajinikanth in Tamil

Mohanlal’s Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol sets the box office on fire Mohanlal’s Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol sets the box office on fire Malayalam superstar Mohanlal’s Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol has struck gold at the box office as it became the second fastest movie to rake in Rs 20 crore in Kerala after last year’s industry hit Pulimurugan. While the action-adventure film, Pulimurugan collected Rs 20 crore in just five days, the family movie has achieved this feat in 10 days. MVT is clearly the popular choice of the audience in Kerala even as another, Jomonte Suviseshangal, is also doing well at the ticket counters.

According to reports, the Dulquer Salmaan-starrer has collected more than Rs 13 crore since it opened in theatres on January 19. Both family entertainers have flagged off the year for the Malayalam film industry on a strong note after it suffered a setback due to the theatre strike engineered by now defunct Kerala Film Exhibitors Federation over the profit-sharing policy with producers and distributors.

The month-long protest had caused a huge monetary loss to the state government and other stakeholders of the film industry as the four new Malayalam films failed to hit the screens on Christmas, a big festival in Kerala.

Meanwhile, the makers of MVT are already in talks for its Telugu remake and Tollywood star Venkatesh, who has starred in a number of remake films, is likely to reprise Mohanlal’s role. He had also acted in Telugu remake of Malayalam hit film Drishyam.

While talking to a Malayalam portal, MVT director Jibu Jacob has said that he would like to direct the Tamil remake of the film with superstar Rajinikanth in the lead role.

MVT is a slice-of-life film that follows the indiscretions of a middle-aged government official and his efforts to find happiness in life. The film opened to positive reviews from the critics and fans alike. The film is expected to break the box office record of Mohanlal’s Oppam, which ran in theatres for over 100 days and collected more than Rs 60 crore from the worldwide box office.

