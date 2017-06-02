Moothon: Bollywood actors Shashank Arora, Sobhita Dhulipala roped in for Nivin Pauly film

Sobhita Dhulipala and Shashank Arora in Nivin Pauly’s Moothon. Sobhita Dhulipala and Shashank Arora in Nivin Pauly’s Moothon.

Geetu Mohandas’ film Moothon has already heightened the curiosity of the moviegoers with its first look poster, which showed protagonist Nivin Pauly in the never-seen-before avatar. The upcoming Malayalam film has several Bollywood filmmakers on-board already and the director has also roped in a few interesting Bollywood actors.

The filmmakers have signed Shashank Arora, Sobhita Dhulipala and Harish Khanna to play pivotal roles in the film, which is based on Geetu’s award-winning script. She won the global filmmaking award at the Sundance Film Festival last year for the Moothon script.

Shashank is a promising actor who has managed to impress critics with his performance in his Titli. Sobhita had played the female lead in last year’s Anurag Kashyap’s thriller Raman Raghav 2.0. The film has Anurag’s debut in Malayalam as a writer. He has collaborated with Geetu in writing dialogues.

Geetu’s directorial debut follows the journey of a boy called Mulla, who is on a mission to find his older brother Akbar. While Nivin has been the face of the project Moothon, Geetu has said he is just one of the many interesting characters in the film. “My movie doesn’t adhere to the concept of lead heroes and heroines. It’s about a young boy Mulla in search of his older brother Akbar and all the other characters come incidental to the story telling,” Geetu said, according to Times of India.

The team has recently wrapped the first schedule in Mumbai and will head to Lakshadweep for the second schedule. The shooting will resume in September or October. Reportedly, the director may take almost a year to complete the project.

It is worth noting that Geetu’s husband, Rajeev Ravi had delivered a gangster drama called Kammattipadam last year. With its realistic and fascinating characters, the film was a hit critically and commercially in Kerala. Going by all the buzz around the film, we can expect another gripping drama shot in naturalistic mode. The film is being produced by Aanand L Rai, Ajay G Rai and Alan Mc Alex.

