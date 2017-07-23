Mohanlal wraps up Velipadinte Pusthakam in style, see photo

It’s a wrap for Mohanlal’s Velipadinte Pusthakam It’s a wrap for Mohanlal’s Velipadinte Pusthakam

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal on Sunday finished shooting for his upcoming film Velipadinte Pusthakam, which will hit the screens in August. “It’s a wrap for #VelipadintePusthakam and you can welcome #Onam with this book (sic),” actor posted on his Twitter page while sharing a selfie with his director Lal Jose and producer friend Antony Perumbavoor from the shooting location.

Velipadinte Pusthakam will release during Onam along with Mammootty’s Pullikkaran Staraa. Incidentally, both the superstars will be seen playing a professor in their respective films.

In Velipadinte Pusthakam, Mohanlal plays a Vice Principle named Professor Michael Idikkula. However, he is popularly known as ‘Dracula’ among the students, apparently for his unique teaching methods. The film is said to be a dream project of Lal Jose and was shot at the St Xavier’s College campus in Thiruvananthapuram.

A collaboration between Mohanlal and Lal Jose was long overdue. It is for the first time in a filmmaking career spanning over 19 years, Lal Jose is helming a project with Mohanlal in the lead. “When are you going to do a film with Mohanlal?” used to pop up during every media interaction of the director’s. Finally, earlier this year, the director announced Velipadinte Pusthakam with Lalettan.

It’s a wrap for #VelipadintePusthakam and you can welcome #Onam with this book :) pic.twitter.com/oUbIpn6N6m — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) July 23, 2017

Mohanlal will be sporting two different avatars in the film. He plays an unfashionable college professor and a man from a tough man from a rural background. A shooting spot video showing Mohanlal doing an emotional scene surfaced on the internet recently and had gone viral.

Velipadinte Pusthakam also stars Angamaly Diaries fame Ann Reshma Rajan as the female lead. Beeny P Nayarambalam has penned the script, while Shaan Rahman is scoring the music for the film, which is bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor’s Aashirvad Cinemas.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd