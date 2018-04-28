Mohanlal wraps up Odiyan, set to start shooting for Bilathi Katha

Mohanlal starrer Bilathi Katha will be bankrolled by Subair NP of Lilipad Motion Pictures and NK Nasser of Varnachitra Goodline Productions. Mohanlal starrer Bilathi Katha will be bankrolled by Subair NP of Lilipad Motion Pictures and NK Nasser of Varnachitra Goodline Productions.

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal will next start shooting for a film with director Ranjith. The film, which has been titled Bilathi Katha, will mark the second collaboration of the actor-director duo, who worked in 2015 film Loham.

The shooting of the film will take place in England, said reports. Niranjan, Anu Sithara, Jewel Mary and Kaniha have also been roped in by Ranjith for the film. Earlier speculations were rife that the director wanted Mammootty to play the lead role in this project.

Bilathi Katha will be bankrolled by Subair NP of Lilipad Motion Pictures and NK Nasser of Varnachitra Goodline Productions. At this point, we don’t have more details about the plot or the kind of role Mohanlal will be playing.

Mohanlal on Thursday completed shooting for his most-awaited film Odiyan. Terming the upcoming period-thriller as a ‘meaningful journey’, the Pulimurgan star thanked the cast and crew in a tweet. “And it’s a wrap for #Odiyan! It’s been a meaningful journey of 123 days with our big family. Thank you for all the love , relentless support and wishes ! (sic).”

And it’s a wrap for #Odiyan! It’s been a meaningful journey of 123 days with our big family. Thank you for all the love , relentless support and wishes ! pic.twitter.com/msSYAeo2QI — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) April 25, 2018

Odiyan will mark the directorial debut of ad-filmmaker VA Shrikumar Menon. The big-budget film revolves around the last surviving member of the Odiyan tribal community, that once lived in Palakkad-Malabar region.

Manju Warrier plays the female lead and the film also stars veteran actors Sathyaraj and Prakashraj in important roles. The film was shot using 3D technology.

Mohanlal is also awaiting the release of his action flick Neerali, which is directed by Ajoy Varma. He also has a cameo appearance in Kayamkulam Kochunni, which has Nivin Pauly in the titular role.

